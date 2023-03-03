Walz signs bill creating automatic voter registration

The "Democracy for All" bill aims to strengthen voting protections and accessibility and establishes automatic voter registration in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz put pen to paper Friday to strengthen voting rights and accessibility in Minnesota.

The "Democracy for All" bill establishes a myriad of voter protections, including automatic voter registration and expanded language options for voting instructions and sample ballots.

The legislation also bars intimidation of voters or poll workers and makes it a crime to interfere with someone who is trying to register to vote or cast a ballot.

“Minnesota consistently leads the nation in voter turnout, and we plan to keep it that way,” said Walz Friday. “We know that the more people vote, the more representative our state government can be. This bill will strengthen our democracy, allow future voters to get engaged early, and keep our campaigns honest and fair."

Gov. Walz signs 'Democracy for All' bill, creating automatic voter registration and pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-old Minnesotans. The legislation also adds more protection against intimidation of poll workers and voters. pic.twitter.com/9iEam5Iy0N — John Croman (@JohnCroman) May 5, 2023

After a six-hour debate between the DFL majority and GOP minority, the bill passed in the Minnesota House last month along a straight party vote. The legislation drew criticism from Republicans over parts of the bill aimed at reigning in the power of "dark money" — contributions to nonprofits that don't have to disclose their donors because their message is considered voter education rather than advocacy.

"Why bipartisan election bills? Because we have a bipartisan electorate and we want them all to have confidence that our election system is fair, and that their vote carries as much weight as any other vote that’s cast in the same election," Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-15B) said on the House floor.

Friday's bill signing is the latest to reach the governor's desk as DFL-led priorities continue to move through the legislature.

