Walz signs bill creating automatic voter registration

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on March 3, 2023.
Governor Tim Walz put pen to paper Friday to strengthen voting rights and accessibility in Minnesota.
The "Democracy for All" bill establishes a myriad of voter protections, including automatic voter registration and expanded language options for voting instructions and sample ballots.
The legislation also bars intimidation of voters or poll workers and makes it a crime to interfere with someone who is trying to register to vote or cast a ballot.
“Minnesota consistently leads the nation in voter turnout, and we plan to keep it that way,” said Walz Friday. “We know that the more people vote, the more representative our state government can be. This bill will strengthen our democracy, allow future voters to get engaged early, and keep our campaigns honest and fair."
After a six-hour debate between the DFL majority and GOP minority, the bill passed in the Minnesota House last month along a straight party vote. The legislation drew criticism from Republicans over parts of the bill aimed at reigning in the power of "dark money" — contributions to nonprofits that don't have to disclose their donors because their message is considered voter education rather than advocacy.
"Why bipartisan election bills? Because we have a bipartisan electorate and we want them all to have confidence that our election system is fair, and that their vote carries as much weight as any other vote that’s cast in the same election," Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-15B) said on the House floor.
Friday's bill signing is the latest to reach the governor's desk as DFL-led priorities continue to move through the legislature.
In March, Walz signed bills restoring voting rights for convicted felons after incarceration, allowing immigrants to get driver’s licenses regardless of citizenship status, establishing free school meals for Minnesota students and strengthening protections against catalytic converter thefts. Last week, the governor signed three bills into law involving gender-affirming health care, banning conversion therapy and protecting abortions.
Watch more Minnesota politics:
Watch the latest political coverage from the Land of 10,000 Lakes in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.