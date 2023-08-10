Gov. Walz to stump for Biden at Iowa State Fair

The governor is heading south in a show of support as Biden seeks another term in the White House in 2024.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Minnesota Get-Together kicks off on Aug. 24, but Governor Tim Walz has some business to attend to at the Iowa State Fair first.

At an event highlighting a $173 million funding boost for nursing homes on Tuesday, Walz confirmed that he's heading south to show support for President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in 2024.

"I'm going to the Iowa State Fair for two reasons," Walz said. "To stump for the president, and to tell them they have the second best state fair."

"I'm wearing my Minnesota shirt," the governor added, but admitted the choice of attire might not win many votes.

Biden asked voters to give him more time to "finish the job" when he announced his second run for the White House back in April. If Biden wins in 2024, he would extend his run as the country's oldest president.

Walz's show of support for Biden comes on the heels of Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips' announcement that he's in talks to consider a White House bid himself. The DFL lawmaker confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico, on July 28.

Rep. Phillips told KARE 11 anchor Jana Shortal that the Politico story "resulted in a remarkable flood of encouragement."

In July 2022, Phillips stated publicly in a WCCO Radio interview that he did not think President Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024.

"I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy and of strength," Philips said, "but I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats."

On the other side of the aisle, plenty of candidates from the crowded GOP field are descending on the Iowa State Fair, including Former President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador Nikki Haley and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

