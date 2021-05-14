Minnesota House approves bill to legalize cannabis, expunge records for non-violent offenders

Thursday night the House passed the bill 72-61, but it's expected to stall in the Senate.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — In a Thursday night vote, the Minnesota House approved a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis use for adults over 21, while expunging the records of those charged with non-violent offenses related to cannabis.

Legislators voted 72-61 in favor of the bill.

“The war on drugs is a failed policy," said Rep. Ryan Winkler, the bill’s author and House Majority Leader. "The harms caused by current cannabis laws cannot be allowed to continue. Minnesota’s illegal cannabis market creates bad outcomes for everyone. Responsible regulations and safeguards to prevent youth access are a better solution to address the harms our current laws fail to address.”

We’ve come to this historic moment because of everyone who made their voices heard.



We face an uphill battle in the state Senate, but we’re going to keep pushing to #LegalizeMN and pass this critical criminal justice reform. https://t.co/tUFXJOh0KZ — Ryan Winkler (@_RyanWinkler) May 14, 2021

The bill now moves on to the Senate. If it was passed there, it could be signed into law as early as this year. But Senate GOP leadership has been vocal about not giving any floor time to HF 600, saying the bill is not a priority in Minnesota.

In a statement released by Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka earlier this week, he said in part:

“I am open to looking at additional medicinal uses and a conversation around drug sentencing. My main concerns are the unintended consequences of recreational pot, similar to the concerns we all have about tobacco, drinking, or prescription drug abuse. Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences. We’re just starting to learn about legalization’s adverse effects in other states like Colorado and Washington. There is no reason to rush this in Minnesota without learning more.”

The adult-use cannabis bill would create a regulated structure for adults over the age of 21 to purchase products from licensed retailers, and expunge many cannabis-related convictions statewide. HF 600 would also provide funding for public health awareness and prevention of underage use and substance abuse treatment, while making grants, loans and training available for small businesses to sell product to consumers.