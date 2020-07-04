Minnesota launches discrimination helpline

Walz administration sets up hotline to field calls about racial harassment, which has increased since coronavirus arrived

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Walz responded Monday to an increase in racial harassment, particularly targeting Asian American Minnesotans in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

He announced the state had set up a special hotline, or "helpline" as he put it, that people can call to report incidents that happen to them or harassment they witness.

"We're still getting way too many calls of xenophobia and racism, especially aimed at the Asian American community," Walz told reporters during a conference call.

"I know the vast majority out there are supporting their neighbors, doing what needs to be done. This is a time for us to stand up and help our neighbors."

Discrimination Helpline at 1-833-454-0148 which is toll-free and is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also fill out an online form at this link at the Minnesota Dept. of Human Rights.

One recent case involved a couple of Hmong descent, Alvin Moua and Vanishia Yang, who came home to find a hateful note taped to their door essentially blaming them for spreading the virus and telling them to "go back to China."

Sen. Foung Hawj of St. Paul recently called on Minnesotans to remain calm and use "extra Minnesota Nice" during these tense times of job losses and anxiety over illness and stay-at-home orders.

Sen. Hawj had hoped the legislature would pass a bill that set up a hotline, but the Governor used his executive powers to accomplish that end.

COVID-19 battle continues

In other developments Monday, Gov. Walz signed an executive order that will allow people still using company-issued sick time and vacation days to apply for unemployment insurance benefits.

Current state law delayed unemployment for people in that category, which had held up roughly 45,000 applications in mid stream.

The state has fielded 342,000 new unemployment applications since March 16, when Gov. Walz ordered dine-restaurant and bars to close. It was followed up by a state-at-home order which is likely to be extended.