Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

Gov. Tim Walz signed bills expanding the growler cap, helped more National Guard members qualify for bonuses and made more mental health services available to kids.

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday.

The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for years, asking that the cap on growler sales be lifted. Five craft breweries weren't allowed to sell any 64 ounce growlers and 32 ounce crowlers of their beer to-go, and growlers sales statewide were capped at 20,000 barrels of craft beer annually.

Now, the cap on barrels of beer has been extended to 150,000 barrels annually, smaller breweries will be allowed to sell their products in bottles and cans, plus other items like extended alcohol sales during live World Cup matches and an alcohol-permitted outdoor social district in Anoka County.

Gov. Walz also signed a bill extending bonuses to members of the National Guard who have served for more than 12 years, and a bill appropriating more than $159 million for the protection of Minnesota's natural resources as recommended by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.

“I am proud of the diverse array of legislation that came to my desk today,” said Governor Walz. “All of these new laws will improve the lives of Minnesotans across the state, including our students."

Support for Minnesota students came in the form of two bills, one signed by the governor and another passed by the Senate late Sunday night.

Gov. Walz signed House Bill 2353, protecting student's personal data being sold to marketing companies for research into their media use and habits.

The mental health package passed by Senate makes $92.7 million in investments for mental health care for all Minnesotans, including money for mental health services in schools. The bill will help kids who don't have insurance or are underinsured have access to mental health services.

The governor's pen stayed busy Sunday. Here are some more bills he signed in to law, according to a press release from the governor's office:

SF3540 amends statutes relating to pensions and retirement for several public pension plans, including workers’ compensation, disability, and pension benefits available to disabled or injured Minnesota police officers.

HF3285 authorizes counties to use online auctions to sell surplus land following proper notice in a local newspaper and on the county website.

SF1391 modifies the list of persons and entities who are excepted from being a “debt management services provider.”

SF3850 clarifies indemnity agreements for design professionals and when insurance coverage is required.

SF2922 permits employees of collection agencies to continue working from home as it was established in the beginning of the pandemic.

HF4221 allows Hennepin Board of County Commissioners to set reasonable allowances for expenses or a per diem allowance for members of boards or agencies.

HF2919 repeals the requirement that the Board of Accountancy must automatically revoke an expired CPA license. The Board retains its authority to revoke an expired license following a hearing.

HF3805 extends the expiration date for the Capitol Area Security Advisory Committee.

SF3288 makes technical changes and various updates related to the use of distance learning for continuing education courses taken by professions regulated by the Department of Commerce.

HF4030 protects Minnesota consumers by modifying the chapter of law governing the registration of bullion product dealers.

HF3013 transitions Sentencing Guidelines Commission employees who are currently in the unclassified service to the classified service, exempting the research director. The primary difference between unclassified and classified services relates to hiring, discipline, and discharge decisions.

SF3107 addresses the workforce shortage in Minnesota schools by increasing the maximum amount a school board member who is employed by the school district may earn from that employment.

SF3338 allows the Commissioner of Commerce to authorize certain long-term care coverage to be sold as part of or in conjunction with a life insurance product.

HF961 creates a new collective bargaining unit for law enforcement supervisors, including state patrol supervisors, law enforcement supervisor positions within the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and criminal apprehension investigative supervisors.

HF2354 provides a process to register a Canadian court judgment for money in Minnesota.

HF2665 permit emancipated minors to petition for a harassment restraining order on their own behalf if the court determines that such an action is in the best interests of the minor.

HF3249 makes administrative and technical changes to the Safe at Home program and related data sharing. The Safe at Home program is a statewide address confidentiality program for people who fear for their safety. It is administered by the Secretary of State.

SF4108 protects Minnesota consumers by making several changes to various statutes regarding annuities and insurance producers.

HF3346 relates to the Legislature’s ratification of the FY22 and FY23 labor agreements and compensation plans that have been agreed to by Minnesota Management and Budget and the employee federations and associations, as well as the FY20 and FY21 agreements with the Minnesota Law Enforcement Association.