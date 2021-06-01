Minnesota, Wisconsin lawmakers safe, urge peace as protesters breach Capitol building

Several members of Minnesota and Wisconsin's congressional delegations shared updates on social media.

WASHINGTON — Members of Minnesota's Congressional delegation made pleas for peace on social media, as protesters breached the U.S. Capitol building during Wednesday's debate over certification of the 2020 electoral vote count.

"Our Capitol has been breeched and I do not recognize what I see transpiring before us in our temple of democracy. Take heed, my fellow Americans, of our founders worst nightmare and the people enabling it," Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted.

"They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready," Phillips later added. "This is insane."

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer denounced violence tied to the protests.

"I support the democratic process that I have the privilege of engaging in today," Emmer wrote. "However, any violence against law enforcement goes completely counter to this process, and the rule of law that our police are sworn to protect."

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar replied to a follower that she is safe, but dismayed at what was happening.

"I am safe, but heartbroken about what we are enduring at our nation’s Capitol," Omar wrote on Twitter. "Running for our lives as Members of Congress in the United States is really devastating and totally shocking."

I am safe, but heartbroken about what we are enduring at our nation’s Capitol.



Republican Rep. Pete Stauber asked for prayers for law enforcement.

"Please pray for our very brave Capitol Police and our great nation," Stauber tweeted. "This is the People's House, but we as a nation MUST respect law and order."

"My staff & I are safe & following protocols, but I am very concerned for the safety of my colleagues, other congressional staff, & US Capitol Police," Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum tweeted. "This is a situation provoked by President Trump & Republicans that is rapidly deteriorating. It needs to end quickly & peacefully."

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson urged protesters to leave.

"Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse," Sen. Johnson wrote on Twitter. "The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity."