Here's who Minnesota lawmakers are bringing to the State of the Union

President Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address in the House of Representatives Chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, President Joe Biden will deliver the third State of the Union address of his administration.

This year, members of Congress are once again allowed to invite guests to join them at the president's speech, after coronavirus protocols prevented guests from attending last year.

Here's a look at who Minnesota's representatives have invited to attend the 2023 State of the Union Address, which will be delivered in the House of Representatives chamber.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Amanda Barbosa

Senator Klobuchar is inviting Amanda Barbosa, the wife of a former Army helicopter pilot, to the State of the Union. According to Sen. Klobuchar's office, Barbosa is an advocate for better care for veterans and service members who've been exposed to toxic substances. Barbosa's husband has Stage Four colon cancer, and Sen. Klobuchar worked with the family during the passage of the PACT Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Sen. Tina Smith: Second Harvest Heartland CEO, Allison O’Toole

Senator Smith will bring Allison O'Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, to Biden's State of the Union on Tuesday. Each year SHH helps feed hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans experiencing food insecurity. "As one of the largest hunger-relief organizations in the country, Second Harvest has been a tireless advocate for policies and programs that work to end hunger. I’ve seen their operation firsthand and admire their work to provide healthy food where it’s needed most," Sen. Smith said in a statement.

According to Smith's office, SHH was able to provide more than 107 million meals to families in Minnesota and western Wisconsin last year, thanks to federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Rep. Dean Phillips: Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt

Dean Phillips, who represents Minnesota's Third Congressional District, will be accompanied by Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. Witt made history last year when she became the first woman and Black sheriff to be elected to lead the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Witt, who was sworn in as the 29th Hennepin County Sheriff on Jan. 3, 2023, has worked with Rep. Phillips to promote criminal justice reform and public safety through the Pathways to Policing program.

The State of the Union begins at 8 p.m. C.T. and will be streamed live on KARE11.com, the KARE 11 app and on KARE 11+ on Roku and Fire TV.

Watch more Minnesota politics: