Minnesota lawmakers to vote on COVID relief for businesses, workers

Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday night for a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

ST PAUL, Minn — Minnesota lawmakers are convening Monday to try to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “pause” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

Leaders agreed last week on a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants. Lawmakers also reached a deal Sunday night for a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Walz plans to announce Wednesday whether he will extend the “pause” past Friday's Dec. 18 expiration date. 

