Minnesota leaders react as Biden is declared winner of presidential election

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Just before10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Associated Press projected Joe Biden the winner of Pennsylvania, therefore surpassing the 270-vote threshold to win the presidency.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took to social media to congratulate the future leader of the nation and the vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Frey was joined by Democratic Minnesota leaders across the state, including Sen, Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Illhan Omar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter offering similar sentiments.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your historic win!



We have not only voted out the most corrupt, dangerous president in modern history but have the opportunity to carry out the most progressive agenda our country has ever seen.



"Congratulations to our next President, @JoeBiden. His victory puts us on the path towards restoring civility and decency in this country. I could not be prouder of how Minnesota turned out to overwhelmingly support this effort," Walz said in a tweet.

Sen. Klobuchar provided a similar message of unity, stating, "It is time to unite this country and get to work!"

We can now say President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! The American people have spoken.



Biden, who was also projected to win Nevada on Saturday, is also leading in Georgia as votes continue to be counted. President Donald Trump currently leads in North Carolina, but the race remains too close to call.

Harris also made history as the first Black and South Asian woman elected as vice president of the U.S.

This goes without saying, but needs to be said: Senator Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States of America! #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/HHqCaRemVE — Melvin Carter (@melvincarter3) November 7, 2020

President Trump said in a statement that he has no intentions of conceding and promised unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House.

Trump said in the statement that "our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

In recent weeks, Trump has alleged — without evidence — widespread fraud and misconduct in the election.

His comments have drawn bipartisan rebuke from election officials and lawmakers as dangerous attempts to undermine public confidence in the vote.