Minnesota leaders react as Biden is declared winner of presidential election

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Just before10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Associated Press projected Joe Biden the winner of Pennsylvania, therefore surpassing the 270-vote threshold to win the presidency.
Shortly after the announcement was made, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took to social media to congratulate the future leader of the nation and the vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
Frey was joined by Democratic Minnesota leaders across the state, including Sen, Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Illhan Omar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter offering similar sentiments.
"Congratulations to our next President, @JoeBiden. His victory puts us on the path towards restoring civility and decency in this country. I could not be prouder of how Minnesota turned out to overwhelmingly support this effort," Walz said in a tweet.
Sen. Klobuchar provided a similar message of unity, stating, "It is time to unite this country and get to work!"
Biden, who was also projected to win Nevada on Saturday, is also leading in Georgia as votes continue to be counted. President Donald Trump currently leads in North Carolina, but the race remains too close to call.
Harris also made history as the first Black and South Asian woman elected as vice president of the U.S.
President Trump said in a statement that he has no intentions of conceding and promised unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House.
Trump said in the statement that "our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”
In recent weeks, Trump has alleged — without evidence — widespread fraud and misconduct in the election.
His comments have drawn bipartisan rebuke from election officials and lawmakers as dangerous attempts to undermine public confidence in the vote.
Moments after Biden won Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States, Trump declared that the "election is far from over."