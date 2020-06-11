Minnesota Legislature will remain divided

Democrats kept the House and Republicans kept Senate in Tuesday's election, which translates to two more years of tense partisan debate over Minnesota's future.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota has had the distinction of being the only politically divided legislature in the nation. It appears "The People's House" will continue to be a house divided, at least by party.

When the smoke cleared from Tuesday's election, Republicans maintained control of the Minnesota Senate and the DFL still held the reins in Minnesota House of Representatives.

Possible recounts and mail-in ballots notwithstanding, it appears the GOP picked up six seats in the House. Democrats, who held a 75 to 59 majority the past two years will have only a 69 to 65 majority in the 2021-2022 cycle.

"We're running on an outdated map, so when you look at the popular vote in Minnesota it doesn't match the legislative map yet," DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman told KARE, predicting a more accurate set of maps in the 2022 election after redistricting.

If you look at the Census data, it's true that rural districts haven't grown as fast as urban and suburban ones in the past 10 years. In fact, in some cases those districts in Greater Minnesota have lost population since the last time that House district map was officially drawn in 2012.

But Republicans are excited with their gains, nonetheless.

"The Democrats were predicting they were going to win seats and we were going to lose, and what we thought was going to happen, happened. We picked up a large number of seats," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt told KARE.

The GOP team is particularly pumped up about the apparent defeat of Democrat Rep. Julie Sandstede in Hibbing. If those results stand up in a recount, it will be the first time in many years a Republican has represented that Iron Range district.

Republicans also unseated long-time incumbent Democrat Rep. Jeanne Poppe in Austin. Rep. Daudt said a more even split in the House will make it much tougher to pass DFL priorities such as universal background checks, restoring voting rights to people on probation and earned sick leave.

Senate Minority Leader @SusanKentMN has been re-elected as DFL Caucus Leader for 2021-2022 session pic.twitter.com/gFMzBRJM6d — John Croman (@JohnCroman) November 5, 2020

"This will kind of moderate what we see coming out of the Democrats in the legislature. At least I hope it does."

Rep. Hortman said many of those bills have been passed in the House before and haven't been taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate, so lawmakers will concentrate on more pressing matters such as the coronavirus pandemic and the economy fallout it triggered.

"We have a pandemic. And we have an economic crisis. And I think it will take all of our time and energy."

In the Senate, Republicans held a 35 to 32 seat majority during the 2019-2020 session. At this point it appears that majority may shrink to a 34 to 33 split.

Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart captured an opening in Plymouth, vacated by the retiring Sen. Paul Anderson. The DFL also unseated GOP Sen. Dan Hall of Burnsville.

And, as of Thursday, it appeared they had also unseated Republican Sen. Jerry Relph of St. Cloud. So, barring a successful recount, there will be three new DFL senators taking office in January.

But Republicans also flipped to DFL seats, by ousting Democratic incumbents Matt Little of Lakeville and Dan Sparks of Austin.

It's too early to interpret exactly what happened, but at first glance it appears Democrat made strides in the Twin Cities metro, while Republican voter loyalty increased in Greater Minnesota.