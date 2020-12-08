Minnesota Management & Budget Commissioner Myron Frans stepping down

Former MMB Commissioner Jim Schowalter will return to the job to replace Frans.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz has announced that Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) Commissioner Myron Frans is stepping down.

Frans will be leaving the administration for a position at the University of Minnesota.

“It has been my honor to serve the people of Minnesota for 10 years. I have worked for tax reform, pension reform, sound fiscal management, and supporting equity in the workplace. I am proud of the incredible changes we made to improve state services and to help create more opportunities for all Minnesotans. Thank you for this opportunity, this was the job of a lifetime,” Frans said in a statement.

Former MMB Commissioner Jim Schowalter will return to job to replace Frans. Schowalter previously held the title in Gov. Mark Dayton's administration, and also served as State Budget Director under Republican Governor Tim Pawlenty.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to return to Minnesota Management and Budget to continue Minnesota’s tradition of smart financial and personnel leadership,” Schowalter said in a statement. “I’m ready to dive in with Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, the Legislature, and our partners to develop a budget that addresses our current situation and delivers the critical services that Minnesotans depend on.”

Today we are announcing a new Chief Financial Officer for the state of Minnesota. At a critical time for our state, Jim Schowalter will bring extensive experience and a proven track record of effective governance to @MMBCommunicates. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 12, 2020

“We are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Frans’ service to our state. Because of his leadership, Minnesota is in a stronger position to weather the fiscal consequences of this pandemic, and we wish him well in his new position,” said Governor Walz. “At a critical time for our state, Jim Schowalter will bring extensive experience and a proven track record of effective governance. I look forward to working together to balance our budget while continuing to invest in the services and programs that make Minnesota a great place to live.”

“Budgets are moral documents. Building a moral budget requires compassion, imagination, and a commitment to the most vulnerable among us. Commissioner Myron Frans has been an invaluable partner in this mission,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “To fill his shoes in these unprecedented times, we need someone who can hit the ground running. Jim Schowalter is that person.”