Minnesota now forecasts $2.4 billion deficit due to coronavirus pandemic

The projection marks a $4 billion turnaround from the previously projected state surplus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A new budget forecast for the state of Minnesota shows the coronavirus pandemic is projected to sink the state into a multi-billion dollar budget deficit.

New projections released by Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years now show a deficit of $2.426 billion. It marks a nearly $4 billion change from the previous forecast released in February, which projected a surplus for the state.

According to an MMB press release, revenues are expected to be $3.611 billion lower, while spending is expected to increase by $391 million.

MMB notes the state does carry a $2.359 billion budget reserve which can be used to mitigate the shortfall.

"Given the uncertainty about the path of pandemic, the economic outlook will remain volatile for some time," MMB's statement reads.