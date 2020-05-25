Minnesota Poll also finds majority support for mail ballots in November’s election.

MINNEAPOLIS — Presiding over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and participating in near-daily press briefings, Gov. Tim Walz has received unprecedented exposure for a Minnesota governor; and 65% of Minnesota voters say they approve of Gov. Tim Walz’s job performance, according to a KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune poll.

Thirty percent of respondents disapprove of the governor.

The telephone poll of 800 registered voters was conducted May 18-20, just before Walz made his latest modifications to his “Stay Safe” plan, allowing restaurants to open for patio dining on June 1.

Walz’s support is strongest in the metro, with 74% approval in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties and 65% in the suburbs. He has 61% support in Northern Minnesota and 55% support in Southern Minnesota. Walz’s disapproval rating is highest in Southern Minnesota at 39%.

Women (71%) approve of Walz more than men (58%.).

Walz has the support of 65% of Independents, 33% of Republicans and 93% of Democrats.

The Minnesota Poll also asked voters if they would support or oppose changing election laws to allow every registered voter in Minnesota to automatically receive a ballot by mail for the November election, given the concern that the coronavirus might still be contagious in the fall.

Mail ballots have the support of 59% of registered voters, while 37% oppose the idea.