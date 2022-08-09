Minnesota Primary Election races to watch: Results

As votes are tallied into Tuesday night, check back with KARE 11 for the latest updates on the state's most critical contests.

MINNEAPOLIS — The polls are now closed in Tuesday's primary elections, positioning candidates across the state that much closer to another win in November.

As votes are tallied into Tuesday night, check back with KARE 11 for the latest updates on the state's most critical contests on our election results page.

RACES TO WATCH:

Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District

Perhaps the most-watched race Tuesday took place in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, boasting a showdown between Democrats Rep. Ilhan Omar and former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels in the DFL primary. Incumbent Omar, assuming her first term in Congress in 2019, carried into this year's primaries the support of many progressives -- like Attorney General Keith Ellison -- in the historically blue district, while Samuels earned endorsements from other electeds, like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

One of the more contested topics between the two candidates during the primary election hinged on public safety. Omar is a vocal proponent of police reform, a supporter of the failed City Charter proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety -- a measure Samuels opposed.

While Omar came out on top in the 2020 primaries with almost 60% of the vote -- putting her in place to claim victory later that November by an even larger margin of just over 64% -- Samuels launched himself into an optimistic campaign.

"With the stakes as high as they are in Washington in these divisive times, people are demanding a different approach to leadership," Samuels told reporters in June.

Omar, meanwhile, did not mince words about her accomplishments in office at a townhall last week in Robbinsdale.

"I've actually made a difference in regards to introducing and working on legislation that creates better safety measures for our communities. I've delivered resources to work on crime prevention. As you know, we've just passed bipartisan legislation to deal with gun violence. We've delivered lots of resources to deal with mental health and substance abuse," Omar said. "My opponent served on the city council for three cycles as the chair of public safety. And made zero difference."

Separately on the Republican side, former NBA player Royce White squared off against Cicely Davis in the GOP primary.

Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District

Rep. Betty McCollum (D), the elected leader of Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District for over two decades, faced a primary challenge from more progressive-leaning Amane Badhasso Tuesday.

Badhasso, 32, an Ethiopian refugee and community organizer, told KARE 11 she ran against McCollum to create a space for "a new generation of leadership."

“Folks want access to a livable wage, they want Medicare for all, and they want to be able to leave a livable planet for their children."

In recent days, McCollum -- the 22-year veteran of the state's Fourth District seat, which covers St. Paul and most of its suburbs -- still spoke confidently about the work she feels she has yet to get done.

“The cooperation and the team spirit we've developed out here in the east metro is something that makes me excited about going back to Congress,” McCollum told KARE.

The Congresswoman won her 2020 primary race with 84% of voters, going on to beat her November challengers with 64%.

Minnesota's First Congressional District

Following the death of First Congressional District Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R) earlier this year, southern Minnesota voters prepared to immediately fill the late Congressman's seat in a special election, while also voting to determine who will appear on their ballots in November.

In Tuesday's special election, Republican Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger lead the pack of candidates in the conservative-leaning district. A farmer and soil lab operator from New Ulm, Finstad most recently led the regional USDA Rural Development Office under former President Donald Trump.

Ettinger, an attorney and former CEO of Hormel Foods in Austin, now heads the Hormel Foundation. Ettinger told KARE 11 he decided to run after the events of Jan. 6.

"...not only [because of] the riot, but the fact that Mr. Hagedorn refused to certify the election. Those are both to me really dismaying."

Both Finstad and Ettinger are also running in their regular party primaries with the goal of landing on November's ballot, and ultimately winning a two-year term.

"I'll be putting my head down with that farmer mentality, rolling up my sleeves and getting things done. That's what's resonating with folks, and that's who I am," Finstad told KARE 11.

Donald Trump carried the First District in Minnesota in both 2016 and 2020, but Democrats remain positive, if only for the fact that now-Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, represented CD1 for 12 years before assuming the role of governor.

Minnesota GOP Attorney General

In the statewide race for top lawyer, two Republicans at the top of the field looked to unseat AG Keith Ellison Tuesday -- Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow.

Schultz, a corporate lawyer from Minnetonka, was formally backed by the GOP earlier this year. His opponent Wardlow, who represents Minnesota-based My Pillow among others, ran against Ellison as the GOP-endorsed candidate in 2018, losing to him by just 4 points.

Ellison's 2018 win earned him his first term as AG, serving the previous 12 years in Congress for Minnesota’s Fifth District.

Ellison is once again the DFL-endorsed candidate for the office, and didn't face major opposition in the primary.

Hennepin County Sheriff

The election to replace embattled Sheriff David Hutchinson will narrow from three candidates to two Tuesday.

Among them are Dawanna Witt, the DFL-endorsed, 23-year law enforcement veteran who currently heads the two largest divisions at the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office; Jai Hanson, a metro police officer for the last 14 years running as an Independent; and Joseph Banks, a bail agent and former officer of more than two decades.

The two candidates who earn the most support from Hennepin County voters will move on to November's contest.

The open field comes after Hutchinson fell into legal trouble last winter, admitting to driving drunk following a Sheriff's Association conference and crashing the county-owned vehicle he was driving. In the months following the event, and after facing mounting calls to resign, Hutchinson announced he would finish the rest of his term and not seek re-election.

Later taking a leave of absence due to "health-related reasons," Chief Deputy Tracey Martin assumed operations on behalf of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Hennepin County Attorney

The effort to replace Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman after he spent 24 years in the office culminated Tuesday into a showdown between seven local lawyers with varying degrees of legal expertise.

The seven nonpartisan candidates include: Martha Holton Dimick, a Hennepin County judge; Rep. Ryan Winkler, the House Majority Leader in the Minnesota Legislature; Mary Moriarty, who spent 30 years as a public defender; Tad Jude, a former Washington County judge who also spent time as a state lawmaker; Paul Ostrow, a prosecutor currently working in the Anoka County Attorney's Office; Saraswati Singh, a Ramsey County prosecutor; and Jarvis Jones, the former head of the Minnesota Bar Association and the Hennepin County Bar Association.

Voters in Tuesday's primaries will reduce the field to two, who will then face off against each other again in November.

Freeman won his last election in 2018, earning 54% of the vote.

For more information on voting in Minnesota, check out KARE's Voter Tool Kit.

Watch more Minnesota politics: