Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, DC elevator

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was the victim of an assault at her Washington, DC apartment building on Thursday morning, according to a statement released by her chief of staff.

"This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC. Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," the statement read.

Craig's staff said the congresswoman called 911 but the alleged attacker fled the scene.

According to report filed by DC Metropolitan Police, Craig allegedly saw a man acting erratic in the apartment lobby. Craig told police she said "good morning" to the man as she entered the elevator, and the man followed her inside, where he "began to randomly do push ups." Craig told officers the man then allegedly punched her in the chin and grabbed her neck; she defended herself by throwing her coffee on the man, who then escaped.

According to the police report, officers canvassed the area for the suspect, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

"There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated," Rep. Craig's Chief of Staff said in the prepared statement. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

Craig was present in the House for voting later Thursday morning.

In a statement, DFL party chair Ken Martin said he was "shocked and horrified" to hear of the assault.

"It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery. I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice,” Martin said. “While we do not know the motivations of the attacker, I believe it is important for leaders on both sides of the aisle to step up and make it clear that political violence of any kind is completely unacceptable.”

Craig is serving her third term in Congress representing Minnesota's second congressional district, which includes portions of the southeast metro.

