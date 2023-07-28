MN Rep. Dean Phillips confirms he's in talks for 2024 White House bid

The news, first reported by Politico, was confirmed by KARE 11's Jana Shortal Friday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Congressman Dean Phillps, a moderate Democrat representing Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, confirmed to KARE 11 on Friday that he's engaged in talks about a bid for the White House in 2024.

The news, first reported by Politico, was confirmed by KARE 11's Jana Shortal Friday morning.

In a brief correspondence, Phillips told Shortal he could "confirm the article was factual," and has "resulted in a remarkable flood of encouragement." He declined to comment on the news further.

In July 2022, Phillips stated publicly in a WCCO Radio interview that he did not think President Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024.

"I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy and of strength," Philips said, "but I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats."

In a later statement, Phillips echoed his thoughts about a new generation of leadership.

"As we navigate domestic division and build a bright, prosperous, and secure future for America, I believe it’s time for a new generation of dynamic Democratic leadership in Congress and in the White House," he said.

Eighty-year-old Biden announced he would run for reelection in April, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job.” Should Biden win his second bid for president, he would be 86 years old at the end of that term.



Two other Democrats have already put their name in the hat to challenge Biden — Marianne Williamson, an author and former spiritual advisor who ran a failed campaign for president in 2020, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy who's faced scrutiny in his party over his prominent anti-vaccine activism.

Republicans who have entered the race include former President Donald Trump; Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador under Trump; Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and author; former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson; Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio host; Tim Scott, the first Black Republican senator from the South; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former Vice President Mike Pence; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; and former Texas Rep. Will Hurd.

