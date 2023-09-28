Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer responds to rumors he could be tapped to replace Speaker McCarthy

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota GOP Congressman Tom Emmer is moving to shut down rumors that he could be next in line to replace House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington.
The Washington Post first reported Thursday night that a coalition of far-right members of the House of Representatives are looking to replace McCarthy as early as next week, and that some are considering nominating Emmer for the job.
In a statement sent to KARE 11's Jana Shortal Friday morning, Rep. Emmer dispelled the notion, saying"I fully support Speaker McCarthy. He knows that and I know that. I have zero interest in palace intrigue. End of discussion.”
Emmer currently serves as House Majority Whip, managing the Republican party's legislative program and agenda on the House floor
The latest bit of capitol chaos comes as the country barrels toward a potential government shutdown Saturday. Congress would need to approve a funding plan by Sept. 30, 2023 to avoid a shutdown, a goal that appears further and further out of reach.
According to the Associated Press, McCarthy has pushed Republicans to embrace a short-term funding plan that would include a sweeping proposal for the southern border, but a small group of hard-line conservatives has defied the speaker in a quest to get rid of stopgap funding plans.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has threatened to bring up a "motion to vacate" McCarthy. If that does happen, procedural votes could be offered to halt the motion, or it could trigger a House floor vote on whether McCarthy should remain speaker.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
