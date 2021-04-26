Minnesota retains all 8 congressional seats

Preliminary Census Bureau numbers predicted back in December that Minnesota would fall short of keeping its eighth seat by 25,554 people.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota will retain all eight of its congressional seats based on the most recent census data, the U.S. Census Bureau said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

The news comes after many state officials feared the state could lose one of its seats due to slower population growth. Preliminary Census Bureau numbers predicted back in December that Minnesota would fall short of keeping its eighth seat by 25,554 people. It would have been the first time the state had lost a seat since the 1960s.

