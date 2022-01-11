MN Secretary of State Steve Simon says he's positive for COVID-19

Simon said he has been in quarantine as a precaution since taking a PCR test Saturday, and that he feels fine despite the infection.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon released a statement Tuesday, saying he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Simon said he has been in quarantine as a precaution since taking a PCR test Saturday, and that he feels fine despite the infection.

"I feel fine, probably because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted," the statement read. "At this point, I will continue to quarantine for the full ten-day period recommended in state and federal guidelines. I'll keep working during that time, as I've been doing so far this week."

I just learned I’ve tested positive for COVID. I took a PCR test last Saturday, and have been quarantining at home since then. I feel fine, probably because I’m fully vaccinated & boosted. Many families are going through this right now. Please get vaccinated & support each other. — Steve Simon (@MNSteveSimon) January 12, 2022

He went on to encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.

"I know that countless families are dealing with the same situation as mine. I’m thinking of them while encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. We know that vaccination makes the symptoms of this virus less severe and lets us protect our communities, especially the workers on the front lines of this pandemic," he said.

On Jan. 5, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he tested positive for COVID while visiting family abroad. He also credited vaccinations for his mild symptoms.

"I’m very grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted. The science is clear: vaccines and booster shots make COVID symptoms mild and manageable for most of us if we do contract the virus. My case is more proof of that," he said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, announcing the news just days before Christmas. His wife, First Lady Gwen Walz, and his son, Gus, also suffered breakthrough infections.

"My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness," he said in December.

Ellison's and Simon's infections come as the state health department reports tens of thousands of new positive COVID cases, and hundreds of hospitalizations, during the ongoing surge of the omicron variant.

Health officials say more than 10 million vaccines have been administered in the state, including boosters and third doses.

