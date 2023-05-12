Minnesota Senate debates public safety budget bill, including gun proposals

The discussions lasted for hours on Friday, after DFL leaders added the two new measures related to guns.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Debate over an $880 million public safety spending measure stretched for hours late Friday in the Minnesota Senate, where the DFL holds a one-vote majority in the chamber.

The Senate and House both passed the public safety budget bill earlier in this session. However, after discussing the proposal during a conference committee, DFL leaders added two new gun measures to the broader bill.

The first would create a “red flag” law in Minnesota, to allow law enforcement or family members to ask a court to take guns away from someone who poses a risk to themselves or others. The second would expand background checks on private gun sales, such as transactions commonly seen at gun shows.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Ron Latz (DFL- St. Louis Park) said the bill represents “investments toward making our residents and communities safer.”

“It’s a well-balanced bill that holds criminals accountable,” Latz said, “that protects their constitutional rights in our system of justice, and that takes very strong steps forward toward making our communities safer.”

However, Republican leaders spent several hours slamming the bill on Friday and even made an unsuccessful motion to send it back to committee. At times, they repeated some of their criticisms from earlier in the session, which focused on the DFL’s proposal to let some inmates out of prison earlier in favor of more supervised release, treatment programs and rehabilitation measures.

“This was a really bad bill when it left the floor – and it got even worse,” Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) said. “And what we have before us today are provisions that are just mind-boggling.”

Specifically, DFL leaders have said the new gun control measures would keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have access to them, while Republicans have said they restrict Second Amendment rights and punish law-abiding citizens.

If the DFL coalition holds together and passes the public safety budget proposal along party lines, the bill would head to the House -- where the DFL has a larger majority – and could then go to Gov. Tim Walz for a signature.

