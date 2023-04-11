MN Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic recovering from surgery to remove cancer

In a statement Tuesday, Dziedzic (DFL-Minneapolis) said the five-hour surgery to remove the cancerous tumor included a hysterectomy, splenectomy and appendectomy.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic says she's heeding the advice of her doctors and recovering at home after undergoing surgery last month to treat ovarian cancer.

In a statement Tuesday, Dziedzic (DFL-Minneapolis) said the five-hour surgery to remove the cancerous tumor included a hysterectomy, splenectomy and appendectomy. Despite the major surgery, she said she's been working on Senate business remotely every day.

"There is never a good time to get cancer," she said. "But since my surgery, I am attempting to make the best of it. I’ve kept a sense of humor and remain optimistic. I am also taking seriously my medical team’s advice about when to physically return to the Capitol."

Dziedzic didn't say when she expects to return to the Capitol in person, but thanked her colleagues for their help through her "unforeseen experience." She also encouraged the public to prioritize preventative care.

"I urge all Minnesotans to prioritize preventative care and continue to get regular wellness checkups. Schedule your appointments for pap smears, mammograms, colonoscopies, and other tests. Early detection is key. I’m very grateful for the help I’ve received in the past several weeks. I look forward to returning to the Capitol as soon as possible."

In early March, Dziedzic announced she had cancer. Dziedzic said the surgery to remove the cancerous tumor came after results from an abnormal Pap smear test in late December.

