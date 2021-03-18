Audit: Minnesota struggling to deliver timely driver's road tests

State law says a test must be scheduled within 14 days after an appointment request.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A state audit says the agency that issues driver’s licenses in Minnesota has struggled to schedule road tests within the 14 days of an applicant’s request, as required by state law.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor scrutinized road testing by the Driver’s and Vehicle Services Division (DVS) after Minnesota lawmakers began receiving complaints about scheduling delays and the inability to obtain road test appointments.

Between October 2018 and July 2020, the division managed to meet the 14-day requirement in just 34% of road tests administered to applicants.

Auditors found a numbers of reasons for the delays, including the COVID-related consolidation of exam stations from 93 to 15, and staffing shortages at exam stations, including key positions. The reports says the extensive overtime paid in 2020 is not sustainable.

The current audit recommends a number of steps to improve the timeliness of road tests:

The Legislature should clarify the requirement that an applicant receives a Class D road–test appointment within 14 days of request.

The Legislature should clarify whether individuals should be allowed to take the online Class D knowledge test at home.

DVS should (1) continue to strive to meet the statutory 14–day goal on road–test appointments and (2) measure "next available appointment" at the time a customer schedules an exam.

DVS should develop a robust method to regularly forecast demand for Class D road tests.

DVS should identify alternatives to relying on extensive, long–term staff overtime to increase its capacity to conduct road tests.

DVS should reopen exam stations strategically at the end of the temporary consolidation that began in 2020.

The audit notes that although it lacks the authority to do so, DVS has allowed people to take the online Class D knowledge test in their own homes without supervision. Auditors are asking the legislature to address whether in-home tests are appropriate moving forward.

Problems with road test wait times came to light partially due to a KARE 11 investigation in 2019, that found people were waiting for hours outside an exam station before it opened hoping to get a coveted walk-in exam. Why? Because the wait for an appointment was months long.