Committee reaches deal on tax package, rebate checks

Included in the deal are $260 checks for single filers making up to $75,000, and $520 checks for couples making up to $150,000.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday night, the Minnesota Legislature's Tax Bill Conference Committee wrapped up negotiations on a $3 billion tax package.

Included in the package is a deal on one-time rebate checks, a point Governor Tim Walz listed among his priorities before the end of the session, which accounts for $1.15 billion in tax cuts, aids and credits.

For single filers making up to $75,000, rebate checks would be $260, and for couples making up to $150,000, checks would number $520. Taxpayers could receive an additional $260 check for up to three children.

The multi-billion dollar deal also includes a child tax credit of $1,750 per dependent, which begins to phase out at an income of $35,000, and a new renter's income credit. Those making up to $100,000 won't pay Social Security taxes, and the number of Minnesotans paying some state tax on SS benefits would be cut in half, according to lawmakers.

A final bill must pass in the House and Senate before going to Gov. Walz's desk for a signature.

“I think it’s unusual for a bill to be put together like this that reflects the priorities of all three groups that are involved in this. The focus for the House was property tax relief," bill sponsor Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) said. "That’s going to be something for which many Minnesotans are grateful. From the governor, I think that the child tax credit is going to be a historic item. For the Senate, the Social Security subtractions.”

Rebate checks were included in the DFL-led Minnesota House plan put forth last month. The proposal called for $275 rebate checks to individuals, $550 checks to married couples, and an additional $275 for up to three dependents.

Thursday morning, Senate Republicans said they were disappointed that the final version of the tax bill left out couples that make more than $150,000 and single filers making more than $75,000.

Earlier this year, House and Senate Republicans proposed larger rebate checks in their "Give it Back" plan, which they said would provide $13 billion in tax relief for state residents over two years. The plan included $5 billion in rebate checks, with the money coming from the $17.5 billion state surplus. Single filers would expect $1,250, while joint filers would collect $2,500. There was also a one-time child tax credit of $1,800 for every child under the age of 18.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

