Walz: Middle, high school students can return to classrooms Feb. 22

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz has announced a timeline for bringing middle and high school students back to the classroom.

According to a release from the governor's office, all middle and high school students can resume hybrid or in-person learning starting Feb. 22. Walz said he expects all Minnesota schools to offer "some form" of in-person learning by March 8.

Walz will hold a live video briefing on the plan at noon Wednesday, then answer media questions at 1 p.m. KARE 11 will stream both events live on air and on kare11.com.

Walz's office said districts and charter schools that are already holding in-person or hybrid learning or have publicly announced a plan to transition to in-person or hybrid learning can continue with their plans. Families who do not feel comfortable sending their students back to the classroom can still choose distance learning.

According to the governor's office, 85% of K-8 students are already back to some type of in-person learning, including hybrid modes. A spokesman for the governor, Teddy Tschann, said the COVID-19 transmission rate among teachers is 0.37%.

The CDC released updated guidance on in-person learning last week, emphasizing the importance of masking and social distancing. The recommendations said there is "strong evidence now that in-person schooling can be done safely, especially at lower grade levels."

Last week, Gov. Walz spoke about Minnesota's "first-in-the-nation educator testing program," which would provide on-site COVID-19 testing in school cafeterias to staffers who have direct contact with students.

Walz's office said more than 96% of school districts have signed up to participate as of last Friday. On top of that, the office said 41% of nonpublic schools and two out of four tribal schools will participate.

In the past, Minnesota teachers unions have voiced their opposition to returning students to classrooms. SPPS teachers have held protests, and the Minneapolis Teacher Union was granted the right to teach from home if they're able by a Hennepin County court.

Ahead of Walz's Wednesday announcement, some Republican leaders had already voiced their concerns.