Minnesotans connected to Capitol drama

MINNEAPOLIS — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz launched an effort Monday to topple fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy from the post of house speaker, prompting speculation that Majority Whip Tom Emmer could be thrust into the top spot in the US House.

But Emmer wasn't hearing any of it. The 6th District Minnesota Republican took to Twitter to make it clear he's still loyal to the embattled McCarthy.

"Tested and proven. That has been the theme of our House Republican Majority under Speaker McCarthy's leadership," Emmer wrote.

"I'm proud to support the Speaker as we continue championing conservative priorities that will put our country on a better path."

Rep. Gaetz told reporters he's lost faith in McCarthy because he worked with Democrats on a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. He also accused the Californian of negotiating secretly with President Biden to continue US support for Ukraine.

Gaetz led a block of Republican hardliners who forced a prolonged speaker election in the House chamber last January. It took 15 ballots for McCarthy to secure the top spot.

"I think that Gaetz does want McCarthy replaced. He also, I think, does enjoy national media attention. He’s getting both of those this week," political analyst Steven Schier told KARE.

"All eyes are on Matt Gaetz. That’s where he wants them."

Schier doubts Gaetz has the votes to dethrone McCarthy, but his maneuvers create a possible scenario in which Democrats will be asked to lend their support to McCarthy. Either way, Emmer won't be getting on board.

"Tom Emmer does not want to be drafted as speaker. He is a loyal supporter of Speaker McCarthy. Tom Emmer understands, all the problems Kevin McCarthy has right now would be his problems, Tom Emmer’s problems, if he became speaker."

Rep. Dean Phillips stepping back

As that drama was starting to unfold Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips made news of his own by stepping away from his leadership post as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Caucus in the House.

In a statement released Sunday, Phillips wrote, "My convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race are incongruent with the majority of my caucus, and I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership to avoid unnecessary distractions during a critical time for our country."

He added, "I’ll continue to abide by my convictions, place people over politics, and support our shared mission to deliver security, opportunity, and prosperity for all Americans. Onward!"

For more than a year Phillips has been warning about President Biden's electability because of his age. He was the first Democrat in 2022 to openly call on the president to limit himself to one term.

In mid-August, Phillips appeared on national political talk shows after having meetings with supporters looking for a Democratic alternative to Biden. Phillips said he didn't have the name recognition and pull to run himself, but hoped a Democratic governor from the heartland would step forward to challenge Biden.

"This is not a reelection for me. This is about our country, the future of democracy, and doing anything I possibly can to stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House," Phillips told CNN's Jake Tapper.

On NBC's Meet the Press he told then-host Chuck Todd that several Democrats come to mind, but nobody had been willing to step forward because of the political liability involved in challenging an incumbent from within the party.

"I’m doing something I know is unpopular as a Democrat. But I’m speaking truth. That’s my job, that’s my duty, to the people I represent, but also to represent the mass majority."

Schier said Phillips knew he was fighting an uphill battle.

"The Democratic leadership in Congress has been uniformly in support of Joe Biden's reelection with the exception of Dean Phillips," Schier explained.

"No other major House Democrats have really come forward to support Dean Phillips, and for that reason I think he feels uncomfortable with the caucus and the leadership."

It all plays into the general aura of uncertainty surrounding the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump leads the pack of Republican hopefuls by a commanding margin, despite battling multiple indictments connected to his business empire and his role in the January 6 insurrection.



"Will Trump be on the ballot? Will he get the nomination? Will Joe Biden decide not to run for reelection if his opponent was not likely to be Donald Trump? All of those things remain to be seen," Schier remarked.

"It's also risky to bet on the long-term health of anyone who's 80 years old. So, there's so many uncertainties going into this election year."