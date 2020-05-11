Minnesota's ballot ballet underway

Those late-arriving absentee ballots may be thrown out eventually in a lawsuit, but they'll be counted and added to vote totals before they're set aside.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two ballot counts are underway in county courthouses and city halls across the state of Minnesota. One of those counts is subject to a court challenge.

Absentee ballots that arrived before the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday can still be counted Wednesday and Thursday, as part of a bipartisan bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature earlier this year in a nod to an expected surge in early voting by mail.

Absentee ballots that arrived by mail between Election Day and November 10 will still be counted, if they're postmarked on or before Nov. 3. That's in accordance with a consent decree issued by a Ramsey County judge last summer in a lawsuit filed a retiree group in anticipation that the postal system would be overwhelmed in the closing days of the election.

But that wave of late-arriving ballots will also be segregated and set aside in a separate stack after they've been counted, in accordance with an order from the US 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. If a candidate's campaign brings a successful lawsuit challenging those ballots, the votes on those ballots will be removed from the final vote totals.

"They will by court order be segregated. We have to do that, the court has ordered us to do that, ordered us to arrange it with the counties, and we and they will be doing that," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told reporters Wednesday.

"The court said nothing about how we are to count those ballots, they only said we're to segregate them."

Simon made it clear those late-arriving ballots will continue to reside in the city and county elections officers across the state and will not be brought to a central location. His office will post daily running totals showing how the votes change as a result of the late-arriving ballots.

Of 230,000 outstanding absentee ballots in Mn -- sent to voters but not returned yet by mail or in person -- 74,000 are in Hennepin County. Ballots arriving by Nov. 10 will be counted, then set aside for possible subtraction in the event of a successful legal challenge pic.twitter.com/2GQUxjQUA7 — John Croman (@JohnCroman) November 5, 2020

How many more absentee ballots could we see in the next seven days?

Simon says there are 249,000 outstanding absentee ballots -- the number that were sent to voters but never mailed back or delivered by hand to elections offices.

He said he'd be surprised if all 249,000 area actually in transit in the postal system. In some cases, Simon explained, voters likely decided to vote in person instead.

That total also includes ballots automatically mailed to voters who live in parts of the state where elections are held only by mail. Roughly 200,000 Minnesota voters live in those areas. They receive ballots without requesting them, and don't necessarily all votes.

NOW: @MNSteveSimon says ballots arriving by mail today and later will be segregated BUT WILL be added to the overall total in results reports, subject to legal action excluding them. "A new vote is a new vote is a new vote," he says. @mprnews — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) November 4, 2020

As of Wednesday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden led President Donald Trump in Minnesota by 230,000 votes. So, the president would have to win an overwhelming majority of those lingering ballots to catch up with Biden.

"For the sake of argument, if all of those ballots really did come back that would mean President Trump would have to win 95% of the outstanding ballots," Simon explained.

The original lawsuit that challenged those ballots was filed by Republicans who would serve as presidential electors in the Electoral College if Trump were to win the state. The thought was legal challenges to the late-arriving ballots could delay Minnesota's final vote to the extent that our state would miss taking part in the Electoral College proceedings.

Republicans also assumed President Trump would win in Minnesota and those late-arriving ballots would have the potential of reversing that outcome.