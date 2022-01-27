Minnesota federal judge on president's list to fill upcoming Supreme Court vacancy

Wilhelmina Wright served as an Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court from 2012-2016.

ST PAUL, Minn. — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer made it official Thursday, saying he's retiring at the end of this term after nearly 30 years of service.

Breyer was at the White House for an event with President Joe Biden.

The president also said he intends to nominate the first Black woman to the high court before the end of next month.

That vacancy could be filled by Minnesota Federal Judge Wilhelmina Wright, who was sworn in six years ago.

Before that, then-Governor Mark Dayton appointed her as the first African American woman to the State Supreme Court where she served from 2012-2016 with Justice Paul Anderson, who has since retired.

"She's smart, very hard working," said Justice Anderson, who also called her likeable.

"Likeability is important because you're serving with seven or nine (justices), you have to be collegial," said Anderson. "She's collegial, I say, because she'll get along, but she's strong."

According to Judge Wright's biography, she was also an appellate court judge and attorney who graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School.

Hamline University Professor of Political Science, David Schultz, says those are credentials that make her a credible candidate for the court, as well as one who would make history if appointed.

"When people say, 'Why does it matter about race or gender or religion on the court?' And, in fact, it does," said Schultz. "It's lending a perspective with the deliberations of the other justices to say, maybe you want to look at from this perspective instead."

Schultz says the nomination will happen while Democrats still control the Senate – a move that could impact the fall election cycle and voter turnout.

No matter who's chosen, he says, they'll likely serve in the new role for decades.

Other women on President Biden's nomination short list include Ketanji Brown Jackson, who clerked for Justice Breyer and California Supreme Court Judge Leondra Kruger.

When asked if Judge Wright would grant KARE 11 an interview, her office wrote, "Judge Wright thanks you for the request but will graciously decline at this time."

Watch more local news: