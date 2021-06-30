Minnesota Legislature moves closer to finishing $52B budget

The Senate passed the K-12 education funding bill and sent it to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature, averting the lingering threat of partial state government shutdown.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Legislature is working late to finish off a $52 billion, two-year budget. The only budget bill still awaiting votes by Wednesday night was a tax bill that needed approval first in the House, then the Senate.

The Senate on Wednesday evening passed the K-12 education funding bill 65-0 and sent it to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature, averting the lingering threat of partial state government shutdown.

Lawmakers earlier Wednesday passed a bill that ends the governor's emergency powers.