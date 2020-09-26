MN, WI lawmakers react to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

The statements range from saying Barrett threatens healthcare coverage and reproductive rights to high praise.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Trump picked conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for his nomination to the Supreme Court Saturday following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Lawmakers released statements reacting to the announcement in a mix of high praise and concern over her positions on major political issues like healthcare and reproductive rights.

Sen. Tina Smith (D) released the following statement:

“Americans need Supreme Court Justices who will protect the rights of all Americans, and deliver equal justice for all. Judge Barrett’s record opposing the Affordable Care Act and reproductive rights for women shows that she is not qualified to safeguard our constitutional rights and liberties as a member of our nation’s highest court. It is for those reasons that I will oppose the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”

Americans need Supreme Court Justices who will protect the rights of all Americans, and deliver equal justice for all.



Sen. Ron Johnson (R) released the following statement:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R) released the following statement:

“Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) released the following statement:

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) released the following statement:

“President Trump wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act completely and take away people's health care and protections for pre-existing health conditions in the middle of a pandemic. Trump wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and have the government take away reproductive freedoms for women. Now he has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants, instead of giving the American people a voice on these important issues first.

“The American people should vote in this election before the Senate votes on a nomination to the Supreme Court. That was the standard imposed on President Obama by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans and the same standard should apply now to President Trump.

“I will not vote for a nominee to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court until after the American people have voted and our next President and new Senate have taken office.”

Former Rep. Jason Lewis (R) released the following statement:

Former Rep. Jason Lewis (R) released the following statement:

“Today, President Trump put forth his nomination for the highest court in the land, and I think he has made a superb choice in Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The Senate should work to confirm her as soon as possible, ensuring we have a full Supreme Court heading into Election Day. Considering Democrats are insisting that mail-in ballots be counted after election day and are already urging Biden to refuse to concede, the potential exists for the election results to be in question and it’s possible the Supreme Court could be called upon to adjudicate the outcome."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) released the following statement:

“Confirming a new Supreme Court Justice is a critical decision that will impact the lives of every American -- from our health care coverage, to workplace protections, voting rights, and more.

“With Americans already voting, the President is trying to jam through a nominee who has already voiced serious opposition to upholding the Affordable Care Act.

“One week after the election, the Supreme Court is set to consider the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act and its guarantee that insurance companies can’t throw Americans off their insurance if they have pre-existing conditions. This is a nominee who has repeatedly signaled her willingness to overturn important Supreme Court precedents.