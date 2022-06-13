MPD announces officer reforms focused on accountability, wellness

Among the changes are a limit on hours worked per week, and an updated framework for making discipline decisions that are "fair, consistent and transparent."

MINNEAPOLIS — Changes are coming to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) designed to improve officer accountability and update the framework for disciplining those who violate policy.

The reforms were shared by Mayor Jacob Frey and interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman in a news release sent out Monday. They include a limit on the number of hours an officer can work each week, and a commitment to mental health and well-being for those in the department's ranks.

Here is a list of changes announced Monday.

New hours worked policy: MPD is now limiting the number of hours an officer can work per week to 74, and consecutive hours worked to 16 per day. Also, officers must have 8 consecutive hours off for every 24 hours worked, and requires at least one full day with no work shifts every week.

MPD says the policy emphasizes rest and wellness. It took effect May 22.

Officer wellness commitment: City leaders are in the process of hiring a new full-time health and wellness manager, who will be responsible for "creating and implementing a robust wellness program for MPD staff." The position will be posted on the city's website this week.

The city is also looking to contract with a vendor to provide psychological, trauma-related services to MPD officers that will include weekly (or bi-weekly) group and individual counseling sessions, peer support, family and training support.

Updated officer discipline matrix: A new framework for disciplining officers who violate departmental policies went into effect June 1, in an attempt to make the process "fair, consistent and transparent." The matrix is said to clarify levels of discipline based on changing values of MPD and expectations of the community. Officer discipline will also be based on the level of harm or risk created by the misconduct. It is the first update to the department's official discipline policy since 2018.

"Our officers are tasked with critically important – and often very difficult – work to assist in times of crisis, to protect lives and safety, to keep the peace and to uphold the law,” said Huffman in a released statement. “They can provide the very best to our community when supported with access to strong wellness and mental health services, policies that support adequate rest and time to recharge, and a disciplinary framework that is fair, clear, and reflects the values of this department."

