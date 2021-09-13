Minneapolis public safety ballot question back in judge's hands

Hennepin County judge who struck down earlier version of police reform ballot language is once again deciding if the question's clear enough for voters to ponder.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson is once again deliberating the fate of a public safety ballot question just days away from the start of early voting in the Minneapolis City Election.

Just last week Judge Anderson struck down one version of the ballot question, saying the language was so vague it could mislead voters in violation of state law. Hours later the Minneapolis City Council held an emergency meeting to pass a new, longer version of the question voters will see. It also came with an explanatory note.

But a group of Minneapolis citizens led by Don Samuels, a former city council member, took the issue back to Judge Anderson asserting that it still fails the clarity test.

"Is the clear and essential purpose of the charter amendment clearly expressed in the language of the ballot question? It hasn’t been expressed because the City Council decided to camouflage it in words that never appear in the charter amendment," Joe Anthony, who represented the Samuels group in court, told the judge during a hearing Monday.

Anthony also posted on his Zoom screen a copy of a Steve Sack political cartoon that appeared in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, based on the Magic 8 Ball filled with questions without clear answers.

"Who’s gonna be in charge if you vote yes? Reply? Hazy. What will voting yes mean for funding public safety? Can’t say," Anthony said, quoting from the cartoon.

He asserted the new ballot language doesn't mirror closely enough what would be changed in the city charter. For instance, it doesn't mention the minimum staffing of 1.7 officers per 1,000 residents.

But Ivan Ludmer, an assistant city attorney representing the City Council, argued that the new language makes it clear how the city charter will be amended. If the ballot question passes, the requirement of a police department will be removed from the city charter and replaced with a requirement of a new department of public safety.

"Whether it's unclear is a conclusion. How do you reach that conclusion that it's unclear? What makes it unclear?"

He said Anthony's clients are trying to go beyond telling voters how the charter will change and tell voters how that will affect the future. He said future effects are never part of ballot questions and can be speculative.

"The petitioners want to identify not how the proposed amendment changes society and that’s not what the law requires and that’s not appropriate for a ballot question," Ludmer explained.

Terrance Moore, representing Yes 4 Minneapolis -- the group that collected petitions to force the referendum changing the charter -- looked to tamp down the theory that the police department will suddenly cease to exist 30 days after the election when the charter changes.

He said the MPD was created by a city ordinance, and it will continue to exist until the city council changes that ordinance.

"The ballot question is should the City Charter be amended to remove the police department? Not shall the police department be removed from the city entirely," Moore told the court.

"The amendment will remove the police department from the City Charter. It will not, in and of itself, remove it from the city. The City Council will have the option of having a police department, but not a charter obligation to do so. There’s no evidence the City intends to terminate its police department before establishing another way to meet its policing obligation."

Judge Anderson said she would take it under advisement, mindful of the tight timeline. Ballots are already being printed and early absentee voting begins Friday, Sept. 17.

Language changes

The language approved by the City Council Sept. 7 reads as follows:

"Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of amendment being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made part of this ballot? Yes__ No__ "

Explanatory Note:

"This amendment would create a Department of Public Safety combining public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach to be determined by the Mayor and Council. The Department would be led by a Commissioner nominated by the Mayor and appointed by the Council. The Police Department, and its chief, would be removed from the City Charter. The Public Safety Department could include police officers, but the minimum funding requirement would be eliminated."

The language struck down by Judge Anderson on Sept. 7 read like this: