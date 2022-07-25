Global Food Security Act introduced in bipartisan legislation by Rep. McCollum

The Minnesota congresswoman authored the bill which would reauthorize the Feed the Future program through 2028.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A bipartisan bill that would reauthorize and extend the Global Food Security Act was introduced by members of Congress on Monday, including Minnesota Congresswoman Betty McCollum.

The act would extend existing legislation authorizing the Feed the Future program from 2023 to 2028. The program was put in place to end the fight against food insecurity in the United States and around the world.

In a statement, Rep. McCollum, the bill's author, says the Global Security Act "cannot be allowed to expire."

“The ongoing U.S. commitment to expand food production while fighting malnutrition and poverty in the world’s poorest countries is absolutely critical to our national security interests," Rep. McCollum said in a news release. "I am proud of this vital legislation, which will allow the United States to continue to support small-scale agricultural development where it is needed most. The human, economic, and national security costs of global food insecurity are too high for Congress to ignore, and they must be addressed.”

NEW: We’re adding 8 new countries to #FeedtheFuture! @POTUS announced add'l funding at @G7 to respond to the global food crisis. #FeedtheFuture is intensifying efforts to mitigate impacts & strengthen food systems that deliver nourishing food for all: https://t.co/7Cj2Xnhtdh pic.twitter.com/ghKVmdaql8 — Feed the Future (@FeedtheFuture) June 28, 2022

According to the press release, because of the Feed the Future initiative, 23.4 million more people are living above the poverty line today, 5.2 million more families no longer suffer from hunger and 3.4 million more children are free from the effects of stunted growth caused by hunger.

