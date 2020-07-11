NBC to air Biden, Harris special report during Clemson-Notre Dame game

The game, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:35 p.m. on KARE 11, will move to USA Network when NBC News begins its coverage of Joe Biden's speech.

NBC News announced it will be airing a Special Report Saturday night after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected by the Associated Press and NBC earlier in the day to be the next president of the United States.

Tonight's Clemson-Notre Dame game, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:35 p.m. on KARE 11, will move to USA Network when NBC News begins its coverage of Joe Biden.

According to a press release from NBC Sports, the game will return to KARE 11 once the special report has ended.

The Special Report will provide coverage of tonight's address to the nation by Biden and Harris from Wilmington, Delaware.

PROGRAMMING ALERT:



Tonight's Clemson-Notre Dame game will move to USA Network during NBC News’ coverage of President-Elect Joe Biden's speech.



According to NBC Sports, the game will begin with a two-part Countdown to Kickoff from 4:30-5 p.m. on KARE 11 and then resume at 6 p.m.