Nearly $1.9 billion bonding bill passed by MN Senate

ST PAUL, Minn — A $1.9 billion public works construction bonding bill is headed to Gov. Walz's desk, after a big thumbs up from the Minnesota Senate.

This comes a day after the House finally broke months of partisan stalemate and approved the bill.

The package is the biggest piece of unfinished business left over from the 2020 regular session.

The Senate voted 64-3 Thursday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

Twenty-five House Republicans crossed over Wednesday night to join the House Democratic majority and pass it 100-34. The sponsor says the bill will fund needed infrastructure projects and create jobs across the state.

The bill also includes tax breaks on farm implements and business equipment, and money to keep Willow River & Togo corrections facilities open.