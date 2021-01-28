New charter amendment aims to remake public safety in Minneapolis

Council Members Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher, and Jeremy Schroeder will introduce language to remove MPD from the city charter.

MINNEAPOLIS — Three members of the Minneapolis City Council plan to introduce a charter amendment on Thursday with the goal of allowing voters to decide the future of the community's embattled police department, and determine what public safety will look like in the future.

Council Members Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher, and Jeremy Schroeder will introduce language for the "Transforming Public Safety Charter Amendment," what they are calling the next step in putting a question to city residents on the coming November ballot.

In a press release, the council members say the charter amendment would establish a Department of Public Safety in Minneapolis, which would "oversee and lead a continuum of public safety efforts that prevent, intervene in, and reduce crime and violence to create safer communities for everyone in Minneapolis."

As part of the plan, the Minneapolis Police Department would lose its status as a charter city department, and would be replaced by a redesigned Division of Law Enforcement within the Department of Public Safety.

“Minneapolis residents have a unified vision for a broader public safety system that keeps everyone in our communities safe and treats us all with dignity,” said Council Member Schroeder in a released statement. “This change would not only expand our public safety toolbox, but would also improve oversight and accountability -- both of which are critical building blocks of a Minneapolis that is safe and equitable for all.”

“Throughout 2020, we heard from residents from all walks of life about what they want to see from a system of public safety,” said Council Member Cunningham added. “The changes in this proposal reflect that we listened to that feedback.”

The council members say Thursday's introduction fits a timeline that would the measure to end up on the November 2021 ballot. Cunningham, Fletcher and Schroder also say the charter amendment supports a resolution unanimously passed by the City Council and signed by Mayor Frey last June, that commits the city to transforming Minneapolis' public safety system and ensuring the safety of all residents.