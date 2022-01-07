Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session.
Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the date when new state laws go into effect in Minnesota.
Here is a list of the new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session that could impact you and your family.
Business and Commerce:
Long-term care insurance is to be sold "as part of or conjunction with a life insurance product."
The law aims to offer long-term care to more Minnesotans.
Sales of coverage is allowed if it's an "innovative or reasonable approach" and is in the best interest of the consumer.
Rep. Leon Lillie (DFL-North St. Paul) and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) were the sponsors for this new law.
A new definition of a bullion dealer — someone who buys and/or sells gold or silver in bulk before coining — will also come into fruition Aug. 1, sponsored by Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-Mpls) and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls).
The new law defines a "registered dealer" as someone with a "shop or representative in the state," and also "delivers bullion to a Minnesota address or who purchases from a resident."
The previous exception that was in place, which allowed a registered dealer to engage in less than 12 trade shows per year, has now been deleted.
Laws regarding real estate education requirements were also passed by state legislators.
Exam proctors must "be at least 18 years old; not be a relative, supervisor or fellow student in the class; or have a financial interest in the student passing," the law says.
Course providers will be barred from selling any personal identification of their students without consent.
Rep. Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur) and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) sponsored the new Minnesota law.
Civil Law:
A new law will remove restrictions on how law enforcement agencies go about releasing the results of background checks for applicants seeking employment with, or a license from, a city or county in Minnesota.
Rep. Kaohly Vang Her (DFL-St. Paul) and Sen. Mark Koran (R-North Branch) sponsored the law that says law enforcement agencies "will be authorized to release the full criminal history data of an applicant to a city or county."
This is a change from the previous law that authorized agencies to inform cities or counties if a background check revealed "disqualifying offenses."
Legislators created a new guardianship court procedure for "at-risk juveniles" that will go into effect at the beginning of the month.
The new law states the court must issue "at-risk" juveniles a guardian as long as both agree to it, and "reunification with a parent is not viable due to abandonment, abuse, or neglect."
Sponsored by Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton) and Sen. Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville), the new procedure will affect 18- to 21-year-olds to "protect the youth from trafficking or abuse."
If both agree to the guardianship, it will automatically end once the young adult reaches 21 years of age, or they can request it to be terminated.
Employment:
The Public Employment Labor Relations Act (PELRA) will see some new changes added to it Aug. 1. The PELRA allows public employees the right to unionize and bargain collectively.
But the new law, will create a collective bargaining unit solely for law enforcement supervisors.
There will be a transition in place until "a collective bargaining agreement can be negotiated and approved for the new law enforcement supervisors unit," the law says.
Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL-International Falls) and Sen. Jeff Howe (R-Rockville) were the sponsors for this new law.
Environment:
The creation of civil penalties for snowmobile violations of trespass laws involving an off-highway vehicle or snowmobile will go into effect Aug. 1.
Sponsored by Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL-South St. Paul) and Sen. Carrie Ruud (R-Breezy Point), the new Minnesota law will "protect individuals who allow their land to be used for trails."
Previous fine totals will increase for off-highway vehicle and snowmobile violations based on the offense number for that individual.
- For a first offense: Fines will increase from $100 to $250.
- For a second offense: Off-highway vehicle violations will increase from $200 to $500.
- For a third and subsequent offense, fines will now be $1,000 instead of the previous charge of $500.
Health:
Physician assistants, licensed physician assistants and physician assistant services will have new "rights, duties, and protections or authority to perform certain acts" thanks to a new Minnesota health law.
Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL-Maple Grove) and Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) sponsored the law that includes the following changes:
- Updating statute allowing licensed physicians to authorize the administration of drugs, such as naloxone, to combat an opiate overdose.
- Permitting licensed physician assistants to authorize the seclusion of patients at risk of self-harm in detox facilities.
- Permitting physician assistants to assess the level of care needed by children with disabilities who are eligible for medical assistance.
A new law also aims prohibit insurer discrimination against tissue donors.
The law "will bar discrimination in life, disability or long-term care policies due to a person’s status as a living organ or bone marrow donor."
Insurance policies issued and renewed on or before the first of August will qualify for the new law.
The law was sponsored by Rep. Kaohly Vang Her (DFL-St. Paul) and Sen. Paul Utke (R-Park Rapids).
Local Government:
If you are interested in purchasing public land from your county, there is a new law that will modernize the way to do it.
Sponsored by Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL-Hibbing) and Sen. David Tomassoni (I-Chisholm), the legislation requires counties and newspaper notices "to advertise the sale, lease, or conveyance of county-owned property on the county’s website."
Once bids are placed by community members, the county has the choice to accept any bids through the new online auction process.
The legislation also adds “proposals” to state law that "permits leases not exceeding $15,000 a year to be negotiated nor be subject to a competitive bidding process," the law says.
Members of advisory boards or committees will soon receive more "reasonable" allowances for expenses from counties, thanks to a new bill passed during the 2022 state legislation session.
But the new law excludes the state's "most populous" counties.
Other statutes allow counties "to compensate some advisory members, such as those serving on the library or human resources boards, and its capital budgeting task force," the law says.
Rep. Michael Nelson (DFL-Brooklyn Park) and Sen. Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) were the sponsors.
State Government:
The Safe At Home program addresses confidentiality for Minnesotans attempting "to escape domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, or stalking," by "establishing new addresses to prevent their assailants or probable assailants from finding them," according to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The House says the program provides participants a P.O. Box to use as their legal address, and states that local agencies "must respond to data requests on people in the program without disclosing their location."
But there will be some changes to the law, sponsored by Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL-Roseville) and Sen. Karla Bigham (DFL-Cottage Grove). Some of these modifications include:
- Clarifying the requirement that a landlord cannot display a participant’s name at an address rented by the participant.
- Clarifying what information cannot be disclosed after a participant has notified a person about his or her participation in the Safe at Home program.
- Expanding the definition of “real property records” that are prohibited from disclosure.
Veterans and Military Affairs:
A previous Minnesota law that required no more than 12 years of service to be eligible for bonuses when Minnesota National Guard soldiers extend their service, will soon be deleted.
Starting Monday, "all National Guard members 'serving satisfactorily as determined by the adjutant general' will be eligible for reenlistment and commissioning bonuses," the law says.
The legislation as sponsored by Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato) and Sen. Jeff Howe (R-Rockville).
Legislators agreed to some modifications to the Minnesota Code of Military Justice, which applies to members of the MN National Guard.
Sponsored by Rep. Tou Xiong (DFL-St. Paul) and Sen. Andrew Lang (R-Olivia), the new law "provides updates to punitive articles, punishable offenses and penalties."
Some of the most notable changes:
- Law enforcement data pertaining to any service member must be released to the adjutant general upon request of the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.
- Certain data regarding members of the MN National Guard is inherently federal data.
- Authorizes Minnesota licensed peace officers to enforce a military search warrant for offenses occurring when a service member is in active service.
