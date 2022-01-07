Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1

Example video title will go here for this video

The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session.

Here is a list of the new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session that could impact you and your family.

Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the date when new state laws go into effect in Minnesota.

Business and Commerce :

Long-term care insurance is to be sold "as part of or conjunction with a life insurance product."

The law aims to offer long-term care to more Minnesotans.

Sales of coverage is allowed if it's an "innovative or reasonable approach" and is in the best interest of the consumer.

Rep. Leon Lillie (DFL-North St. Paul) and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) were the sponsors for this new law.

A new definition of a bullion dealer — someone who buys and/or sells gold or silver in bulk before coining — will also come into fruition Aug. 1, sponsored by Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-Mpls) and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls).

The new law defines a "registered dealer" as someone with a "shop or representative in the state," and also "delivers bullion to a Minnesota address or who purchases from a resident."

The previous exception that was in place, which allowed a registered dealer to engage in less than 12 trade shows per year, has now been deleted.

Laws regarding real estate education requirements were also passed by state legislators.

Exam proctors must "be at least 18 years old; not be a relative, supervisor or fellow student in the class; or have a financial interest in the student passing," the law says.

Course providers will be barred from selling any personal identification of their students without consent.