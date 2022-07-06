New Minnesota laws that take effect July 1

Example video title will go here for this video

Here are the new state laws taking effect on Friday that could impact you and your family.

Here's what you need to know about our new state laws :

Friday, July 1 is the first day of a new fiscal year, and that means bills approved by lawmakers this session officially become the law of the land... Minnesota's land, anyway.

A new law containing appropriations for agriculture, drought relief and broadband internet will provide $50.9 million from the General Fund in the 2022-23 biennium and $32.5 million in the next biennium. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL-Esko) and Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake).

BUSINESS AND COMMERCE :

The Department of Commerce will be required to create and maintain a list of nonprofit credit counseling organizations and require debt collection agencies include the list in their first written communication to a debtor starting Friday.

Per the law, "Contact information for organizations that provide credit counseling services in languages other than English to individuals whose primary language is other than English must be included. The document shall include the following statement in English, Spanish, Somali, Hmong, Vietnamese, and Chinese:

"There are resources available to help manage your debt. The following Minnesota organizations offer debt and credit counseling services. The Department of Commerce does not control or guarantee any of the services provided by these organizations. The provision of this list is not a referral to, or endorsement or recommendation of, any organization or the organization's services."

Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) and Sen. Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) were the sponsors for this new law.

Minnesota's fraud bureau got a boost from lawmakers, amending their language and policies in a bill sponsored by Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) and Rep. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls).

In part, the new law expands jurisdiction of the Commerce Department Fraud Bureau and offers additional funding for enforcement staff.

The bureau's jurisdiction no longer is limited to insurance fraud; its primary jurisdiction is offenses with a "nexus to insurance related or financial crimes." For example, the bureau can now investigate financial crimes such as wage theft.

The legislation includes a supplemental budget appropriation of $870,000 from the General Fund in fiscal year 2023 for five additional peace officers in the Commerce Fraud Bureau.

The new law also: