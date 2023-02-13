Nurses, lawmakers back hospital staffing legislation

The Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act aims to ease what sponsors call "the crisis of short-staffing, (nurse) retention and patient care."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — The issues behind the largest nurses strike in Minnesota history are now at the heart of legislation to ease what sponsors say is a crisis that is creating "unsafe and unsustainable conditions" at hospitals across the state.

State Senator Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) is chief senate author of the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act, which she says aims to solve the crisis of short staffing, (nurse) retention and patient care in Minnesota hospitals. On Monday, Murphy and members of the Minnesota Nurses Association held a press conference at the state capitol, alleging that "chronic understaffing" has half the respondents of a recent poll of nurses considering leaving the profession.

The Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act would establish committees of direct care workers and management at Minnesota hospitals to set safe staffing levels on a hospital-by-hospital, unit-by-unit basis. Those levels would include a limit on the number of patients any one nurse should safely care for.

Sponsors say this approach would allow individual hospitals to set and adjust staffing levels on a local level, based on the expertise of bedside nurses at that hospital.

“We have heard from nurses about staffing shortages for years, and our legislature must act with urgency," Murphy said in a statement. "Our nurses are instrumental to providing the highest standard of care possible in our state."

“This bill is about all of us. As a mother, I think of my daughter. As a daughter, I think of my parents. This is about our families. This is about all patients in Minnesota,” added Rep. Sandra Feist (39B, DFL), chief author of the bill in the House. “Safe staffing is the best way to retain nurses and bring nurses back, as well as decrease violence and prioritize quality patient care.”

Besides staffing levels, the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act also includes protections against workplace violence and measures to recruit and retain workers, including student loan forgiveness for nurses and mental health grants for healthcare workers.

An estimated 15,000 nurses from 15 hospitals across the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off the job in September, asking for higher wages and a voice in setting staffing limits. Nurses accused administrators of valuing profits over patients, and were set for a second work stopped when they announced a new contract agreement in December, with wage increases of up to 18%.

Watch more Minnesota politics:

Watch the latest political coverage from the Land of 10,000 Lakes in our YouTube playlist:



