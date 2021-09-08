Sen. Paul Gazelka to announce run for Minnesota governor

Gazelka stepped down as Senate Majority Leader earlier this month.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on July 22, 2021.

After stepping down from his leadership position in the Minnesota Senate last week, Republican Senator Paul Gazelka plans to announce his candidacy for governor.

A Tuesday press release says Gazelka plans to announce his candidacy at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Minnesota State Capitol. The release said Sen. Gazelka "is concerned about the direction in which the state is headed," and wants to become governor to change that direction.

"The question I am asking myself, 'Is it the right thing to do? Can I actually make a difference for Minnesota doing it?' I think I believe I can,” Gazelka told KARE 11 back in July.

"'Can I do a better job than Governor Walz did?' And I think what I would say is I think people will be looking for a change.”

Republican Senator Michelle Benson has also thrown her hat in the ring for the governor's seat. She represents a part of Anoka County, and while an accountant by trade, is a four-term lawmaker who has served the Minnesota legislature for 10 years.

At the beginning of September, Sen. Benson said her priorities as governor would be "public safety, education, and frankly making this a place where dreams can grow, where family budgets are protected, where businesses can succeed."

Sen. Benson is considered to be socially conservative, and is known as an expert on health care finance.

Both Sen. Benson and Sen. Gazelka have said they believe incumbent Governor Tim Walz is vulnerable, especially on public safety issues.

If either Sen. Gazelka or Sen. Benson were able to win the governor's race, it would be the first time the GOP claimed a victory since Tim Pawlenty won his second term in 2006.