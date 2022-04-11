Phillips vs Weiler in 3rd District showdown

Two-term incumbent Democrat faces challenge from Republican US Navy veteran.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District has the highest voter turnout in the nation, something incumbent U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips says he appreciates quite a bit.

"I love my job. It’s the most extraordinary experience of my entire life, helping people, listen to people, converting what I hear here in Minnesota into action in Washington," Phillips told KARE.

The district, situated in the western suburbs of Minneapolis, was solidly Republican for decades until 2018 when Democrat Phillips flipped it to blue.

An heir to the Phillips Liquor distillery, and adopted grandson of Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, he worked as a business executive, small business owner and philanthropist before jumping into the political arena in 2018 with his converted milk delivery truck dubbed "the government repair truck."

Lately he's been taking two-hour shifts at businesses across the district.

"My job is about listening. And the best way to listen is to go to people, not expect them to come to me"

As the vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in Congress, Phillips has engaged in "Common Ground Workshops" with Republican members, such as Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota. He hosted Johnson at the Minn. State Fair and Johnson took Phillips on a tour around places in our neighboring state to the west.

"We have to create spaces and places and build relationships with people who see things differently. That's what America is about."

Tom Weiler

Phillips faces a challenge from Republican Tom Weiler, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, mostly in the submarine service, where he rose to the rank of commander.

"I would still be out there commanding submarines today, but, unfortunately about five years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease," Weiler told KARE.

"So, that was a big curveball, a medical curveball for my wife, my family."

Despite the best efforts of his doctors at Walter Reed, Johns Hopkins and the Mayo Clinic, the Navy still decided he couldn't command submarines anymore.

But he got one last deployment aboard the USS Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier, which is where he saw something that led him to politics.

"The morning of May 29th, 2020, I woke up early to prepare for watch as a Battle Watch Captain, turned on Armed Forces Network in my state room and out of nowhere, to may shock and sadness it was the streets of Minneapolis on fire, the 3rd Precinct being abandoned,"

"So, it was at that moment I decided if indeed Parkinson’s prematurely ended my submarine career, I wanted to return home and run for office."

Weiler's version of the government repair truck is his grandfather's vintage fishing boat which carries the campaign slogan, "Turn the Ship Around." The novice politician said it didn't take long for him to discover what voters care about right now in the third district.

"Right now, it's inflation first and foremost, followed closely by crime, and education. And those are the three issues that I want to come to Congress and pragmatically solve problems using my leadership and problem-solving skills I've developed in the service."

Phillips was in the U.S. House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021 the day of the insurrection against the Capitol aimed at stopping the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.

"It was the worst 15 minutes of my life, because we thought we were going to be killed, those of us in the chamber," Phillips recalled.

"What really upset me, and will leave an indelible mark on me forever, is the fact it happened here in the United States."

