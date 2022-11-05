Police identify 'involved suspect' accused of threatening Jennifer Carnahan

Carnahan told police the alleged incident occurred while she was door knocking and handing out fliers for her congressional campaign in Faribault.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Police in Faribault say they have spoken with an "involved suspect" in an alleged incident involving threats made against former State GOP Chair and current congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan,

Carnahan told authorities she was verbally threatened and nearly struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while door knocking and handing out campaign literature.

In a press release police said that late Tuesday they identified and contacted the suspect at his Faribault-area home. They added that the incident remains under active investigation, but they are no longer seeking information from the public on a suspect and/or his vehicle.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle," Chief John Sherwin said Tuesday, before the suspect was identified and located.

Carnahan formally announced her candidacy in the special election for Minnesota's First Congressional District back in March, following the death of her husband Jim Hagedorn. According to Carnahan, the incident occurred while she was door knocking and handing out fliers in Faribault. Police say they're still trying to identify the suspect.

Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan reports she was physically threatened this afternoon while door knocking in Faribault. pic.twitter.com/weW5qoflmB — John Croman (@JohnCroman) May 10, 2022

Rep. Jim Hagedorn died on Feb. 17 after a battle with stage 4 kidney cancer. Carnahan has been involved in state politics for years, most recently as Minnesota's GOP chairperson, a position she resigned from in August of 2021.

She had come under fire for her close ties with Anton Lazzaro, a Republican party donor now facing charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts. Carnahan and Lazzaro hosted a podcast together and were often seen together socially, prompting many within party to call for her removal.

In a statement, Carnahan denied having any knowledge of Lazzaro's alleged criminal activity, saying, "I trust that justice will be served, and he will spend the rest of his life in prison."

