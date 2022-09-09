Poll shows Minnesotans tuned into Jan. 6 probe

Pollsters find most Minnesotans see the special committee's investigation as important for democracy.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have turned into the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack hearings, a new poll finds.

Although the committee's plans to hold hearings were originally dismissed by pundits, the testimony of witnesses captured and held the nation's attention.

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling August 31 to Sept 1, found a whopping 82% of Minnesotans have seen, heard or read about the House panel's hearings on the attack on the U.S. Capitol the day the 2020 presidential election results were certified by Congress.

Pollsters also found that 53% of Minnesotans support the underlying investigation, and 65% say those hearings are important to protecting democracy in America. Even some respondents who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 said the hearings are worthwhile.

"There's a small group of Trump folks who are absorbing this investigation and it's giving them some pause," Jim Williams of Public Policy Polling told KARE.

Only 7% of those surveyed thought the events of January 6th were solely Donald Trump's fault, while most thought it was both Trump and his Republican loyalists were to blame in the unsuccessful attempt to block the certification of the Electoral College votes.

When asked how concerned they were that the president demanded Vice President Pence stop the certification even after being told by staff there wasn't evidence of widespread fraud, 70% said they had either very serious or somewhat serious concerns.

The poll was commissioned by the Defend Democracy Project, a national organization raising red flags across the country about candidates who deny the Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. The group is especially concerned about those running for offices that control the election process in states.

"It's really important that people are aware that these people are running for office and that they're aware of the findings of the January 6th hearings and investigations," Nicole Haley of Defend Democracy Project told KARE.

She said it goes beyond Republican candidates looking to tighten voting rules, noting efforts by Trump allies to substitute the actual slates of electors with those who would accept the unproven voter fraud narrative.

"When you have election deniers running for office across the country, they’re working to take away your right to vote at the end of the day."

The one Minnesota-specific question in the poll related to Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State, asked respondents how concerned they were that Crockett has called the 2020 election "illegitimate" and is part of a national effort to recruit conservative activists to staff county election ballot boards.

In response, 53% said that gave them very serious concerns and another 12% had somewhat serious concerns.

Crockett, who is an attorney and writer who has worked on ballot integrity issues for many years, is running for the office that oversees and promotes elections in Minnesota. In an appearance on Rep. Jeremy Munson's podcast last year, she agreed with Munson's assessment that the election was illegitimate because of all the temporary rules changes during the pandemic.

"People have called me an election denier and I always ask them, 'What does that mean? How are you defining that'?" Crockett told KARE.

"I reject that whole narrative. I think it’s an extension of cancel culture. It’s an attempt to stop people from debating the issues."

Trump lost Minnesota by 233,000 votes, but Crockett isn't willing to say outright that he actually lost here.

When asked if it's possible that Trump actually won Minnesota, she answered, "I have no way of knowing that. I'm just a citizen like you and anybody else walking down the street."

Crockett said that people's doubts about the outcome of the 2020 election has torn families apart and strained a lot of relationships. She asserts that won't improve until Minnesota adopts tighter election rules, such as voter ID requirement, provisional ballots, and ending the practice of letting friends vouch for new voters without ID.

"My singular goal is to get rock solid policy in place, so we can stop fighting about who won."

Minnesotans in 2012 rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would've added voter ID to the state constitution. Republican lawmakers now maintain the voter ID amendment would've passed that year if not for another question they put on the same ballot, one that would've banned same sex marriage. Both questions failed.

Crockett has been highly critical of incumbent Democrat Steve Simon for agreeing to a court decree that allowed temporary rules changes in 2020 for absentee ballots. Due to COVID, voters weren't required to get a witness signature. And mail-in ballots could arrive seven days after the polls closed and still be counted.

The decree grew out of the LaRose v Simon lawsuit, filed by Minnesotans involved in national groups that contended the witness signature requirement and voting in person would put older voters at risk of catching the virus. The plaintiffs also were concerned the U.S. Postal System would be overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of mail-in ballots.

Assistant Chief Ramsey County Judge Sara Grewing issued the decree to settle the case out of court as ballot deadlines approached. Judge Grewing has since been targeted by conservatives who note she previously worked on Sen. Amy Klobuchar's staff.

Days before the election, in the federal case of James Carson v Steve Simon, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Simon didn't have the authority to waive any of the normal voting rules without permission of the legislature.

The panel of federal judges acknowledged the case could be tied up in the courts well past election day. So, they ordered that ballots that arrived after Election Day could be counted, but they had to be set aside in separate piles in the event of future litigation.

Minnesota is one of just nine states that require both the voter's signature and a witness signature on the absentee ballot's outer envelope. County absentee ballot boards compare the signatures with the signatures on file for those voters.

Crockett and other conservatives have decried the fact that in larger cities elections staff members are deputized to serve on the absentee ballot board, when traditionally those ballot's outer envelopes were reviewed by one Democrat and one Republican. Lawsuits attempting to end the practice of staff members reviewing absentee ballots are still pending.

