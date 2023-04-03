President Biden to visit Fridley Monday

Biden will visit Cummins Power Generation Facility after it was announced that the facility would start manufacturing electrolyzers in the U.S. for the first time.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — President Joe Biden will stop in Fridley Monday as part of his ongoing nationwide "Investing in America" tour.

Biden is expected to discuss his administration's work in passing legislation like the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act.

According to White House officials, Biden will visit Cummins Power Generation Facility after it was announced last fall that the facility would start manufacturing electrolyzers in the U.S. for the first time.

Electrolyzers are devices that use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen in an effort to produce clean hydrogen, according to the U.S. Department of Energy describes.

President Biden's trip follow Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Minnesota back in February when she discussed electric vehicles and the future of transportation at a transit bus manufacturer in St. Cloud.

