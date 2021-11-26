President Biden to visit Minnesota Tuesday

Details are scarce at this time, but the stop in Rosemount Nov. 30 will be to discuss the recently passed infrastructure package and its impact on the state.

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — President Joe Biden is hitting the road to discuss the recently passed infrastructure package, and one of his stops will be in the Twin Cities.

The White House says the president will appear in Rosemount Tuesday, Nov. 30, to tout the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how he believes it will create good-paying union jobs for the people of Minnesota and the nation.

At this point there is no information on the location and timing of Biden's visit. KARE 11 will update this story as details of the presidential stop become available.

Minnesota is set to receive at least $7 billion of the $1 trillion package over the next 10 years, with $4.5 billion of that designated for highways. Other key allotments include: