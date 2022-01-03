Biden to discuss infrastructure during Wisconsin visit

The president and Dr. Jill Biden will visit the University of Wisconsin Superior, near the Blatnik Bridge, to talk about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — On the heels of his first State of the Union address, President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are making a trip to Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about infrastructure, specifically the Blatnik Bridge that connects Duluth to Superior, Wisconsin.

The president will be touting his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or BIL, that provides $40 billion for bridge investments, including $27.5 billion for states to repair and rehabilitate bridges. Another $12.5 billion is earmarked for a competitive grant program, the Bridge Investment Program, that focuses on replacing the most economically significant bridges in the country.

That's where the Blatnik Bridge comes in.

More than 33,000 vehicles cross the bridge jointly owned by MnDOT and WisDOT every day, but it's nearing the end of its usable life. It was built in 1961, and because of the deteriorating condition, there are load restrictions in place that bar vehicles heavier than 40 tons from crossing.

With that weight limit in place, large trucks and other heavy-weight vehicles can't pass, and that's a serious limit when you consider all the agriculture, forestry, mining, manufacturing, construction and power generation that happens in that area.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders of America, 618 bridges in Minnesota, or 4.6%, are classified as structurally deficient, meaning one of the key elements of the bridge is in poor or worse condition. In Wisconsin they have 14,307 bridges and 987, or 6.9%, are classified as structurally deficient.

During his SOTU speech, President Biden president highlighted investments in bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change.

President Biden is scheduled to arrived in Duluth around 12:15 p.m. and will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Superior around 2 p.m.

