President Trump planning first public appearance at the White House on Saturday

Saturday will mark 10 days since President Trump was first diagnosed with COVID-19.

MINNESOTA, USA — While the president isn't planning to travel any time soon, on Friday afternoon the White House announced details of Trump’s first public appearance since he contracted COVID-19.

NBC News is reporting President Trump will host his first public appearance at the White House on Saturday afternoon.

The president will speak to spectators from a balcony at the White House.

This announcement came just one day after the president told FOX News he was hoping to campaign in Florida as early as Saturday.

The president's physicians gave him the all clear to resume campaign activities starting on Saturday, because it marks 10th days since the president’s diagnosis.

The Trump campaign has identified Minnesota as a key state in the election, but there is no word on if the campaign will make another stop any time soon.



"We hope that if the campaigns do come back to Minnesota that they do so in a safe way," MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm says.



State health officials have been monitoring the spread at recent campaign visits.



To date, they've identified nine positive cases linked to the President's recent visit to Bemidji.

"One case was known to be infectious, there were two hospitalizations."



Health officials respect the rights of both presidential campaigns to visit Minnesota in the future.