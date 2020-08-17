President Trump scheduled to visit Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — Ahead of the November election, President Donald Trump is expected to speak Monday afternoon in Minnesota.
The President is expected to be at at North Star Aviation.
This stop is one of three scheduled for Monday, the others including stops in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Yuma, Arizona.
According to a press release for the event, the president will give remarks on opponent Joe Biden's 'failures on jobs and the economy.'
The DFL plans to respond to President Trump in a planned call, involving DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and others. The planned topic, according to a press release, will be the president's 'failed leadership on the coronavirus pandemic and the effects on Minnesota's families and economy.'