President Trump scheduled to visit Mankato

He's expected to speak at a southern Minnesota manufacturer.
Credit: AP
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an event on "Operation Legend: Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities," in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MANKATO, Minn. — Ahead of the November election, President Donald Trump is expected to speak Monday afternoon in Minnesota. 

The President is expected to be at at North Star Aviation.

This stop is one of three scheduled for Monday, the others including stops in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Yuma, Arizona. 

According to a press release for the event, the president will give remarks on opponent Joe Biden's 'failures on jobs and the economy.'

The DFL plans to respond to President Trump in a planned call, involving DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and others. The planned topic, according to a press release, will be the president's 'failed leadership on the coronavirus pandemic and the effects on Minnesota's families and economy.'

