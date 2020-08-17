President Trump scheduled to visit Mankato

He's expected to speak at a southern Minnesota manufacturer.

MANKATO, Minn. — Ahead of the November election, President Donald Trump is expected to speak Monday afternoon in Minnesota.

The President is expected to be at at North Star Aviation.

This stop is one of three scheduled for Monday, the others including stops in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Yuma, Arizona.

According to a press release for the event, the president will give remarks on opponent Joe Biden's 'failures on jobs and the economy.'