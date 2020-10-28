President Trump to rally in Rochester Friday

A "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Rochester International Airport.

ROCHESTER, Minn — The Trump campaign is keeping Minnesota voters on the front burner, announcing the president will set down in Rochester this Friday.

A "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Rochester International Airport. Doors open for general admission at 2 p.m. President Trump will address the crowd, as will Republican candidates for national and state offices.

A release from the Trump campaign says everyone attending will be given a temperature check, and will be instructed to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

The Trump campaign is attempting to follow through on a vow to win Minnesota and several other midwestern battleground states. The president has previously made stops in Minneapolis, Duluth and Mankato, and has been in Wisconsin for several rallies. Minnesota Republicans say this is the president's eighth visit to the state.