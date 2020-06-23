Protesters breached Minn. Senate Building

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka revealed that a group of protesters pushed their way into the Senate office building on the final day of the special session.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Things were already tense at the State Capitol on the final day of the special session, with House Democrats and Senate Republicans miles apart on police reform bills and protesters gathered outside for a Juneteenth rally.

Now we know the state troopers had to respond to a crisis that afternoon in the lobby of the Minnesota Senate Building across the street from the Capitol.

"We had a breach in Senate building, we had five of the protesters get inside, push the guard aside and came in there," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told KARE.

"Thank God the Highway Patrol was within a building away, and they got to that."

Protesters had been outside the Capitol for several hours that day, holding a rally for criminal justice reforms and calling on the Senate to embrace the more far-reaching changes the House passed in response to the death of George Floyd.

"They pretended like they needed help so one of the Senate staff people cracked the door open, and then they shoved their way in," Sen. Gazelka explained.

He said the security breach played into his decision to stick to the self-imposed deadline of ending the special session on Friday, rather than extending it a few days.

"It was a scary moment. Many of us were in the building. There was a bigger crowd outside the building, so it was scary."

Some of the signs in front of the Capitol called out Sen. Gazelka personally, reminding him that the world was watching to see how lawmakers would respond in the state where Floyd died in police custody.

At least 40 Minnesota State Troopers were in the vicinity of the State Capitol at the time, which has been fenced off from the public due to ongoing threats.

The Minnesota Senate Building, where all 67 state senators have their offices, is also on lock down. Even reporters' key cards that would normally work on exterior doors have been deactivated to better control access to that building.

Two rallies that day at the Capitol, including one sponsored by Black Lives Matter, were peaceful. There were no arrests or confrontations between protesters.

But Gazelka and fellow Republicans are still upset by what they see as a general atmosphere of lawlessness in the Twin Cities, which was manifested June 10 when a small group of demonstrators pulled down the statue of Christopher Columbus.

"That has got to be taken care of, and I put the responsibility fully on the administration for letting that get out of control," Gazelka said.

"Let’s that get under control and then we can work on some of these key issues."

He said he hesitates to hold any public hearings on police reforms or other pending issues until he's confident that protesters can be kept at bay.