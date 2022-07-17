Thousands rally and march for abortion rights in St. Paul

While there were only a handful of anti-abortion protestors, the event remained peaceful throughout the day.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thousands of abortion rights supporters and advocates marched from St. Paul College — with signs in hand — until reaching the capitol grounds Sunday.

"We are glad that abortion remains legal in Minnesota and we must fight for those who are marginalized, those who don't have access to abortion legal or not, working class black and brown people, queer folks, trans and non-binary," said Abena Abraham, campaign director with UnRestrict Minnesota.

Some shared personal stories on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol.

"This is an incredibly important moment, and an incredibly important time, and when the decision came down the first thing I did was call my mom, and my mom said, 'I have been preparing you for this moment my entire life,'" said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Thousands of marchers nearing the Capitol grounds. Series of speakers expected to speak on the State Capitol steps shortly. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/lFQNMdmM5G — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) July 17, 2022

Weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned, states have already begun to prepare for fierce legal battles, with some already banning access to abortion, and others working to defend and expand access to it.

Recently, a Ramsey County judge declared many of Minnesota's restrictions on abortion unconstitutional — including the state's mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

"We took steps to protect those who are seeking healthcare, which abortion is, to protect those who are providing that service, and we will continue to advocate to do more," said Governor Tim Walz.

"To me, what the constitution is about is expanding rights, protecting liberties for all of us," said U.S. Representative, Ilhan Omar.

A handful of anti-abortion protestors were present during the event, which remained peaceful throughout the day.

